Integrated SMART Survey Nutrition, Care Practices, Food Security and Livelihoods, Water Sanitation and Hygiene - Sitakunda Upazila Chittagong District Bangladesh - January 2018

Introduction

In January 2018, Action Against Hunger (ACF) Bangladesh conducted Integrated SMART survey to provide baseline data on nutrition and morbidity status of children including care practices as well as household’s food security and livelihoods, and WaSH indicators in Sitakunda Upazila. This survey was implemented following the recommendations of Rapid SMART survey conducted in Tripura Para, Sitakunda (August 2017) by Action Against Hunger after a measles outbreak associated with undernutrition in July 2017. During the Rapid assessment, the overall nutrition situation in Sitakunda Upazila could not be assessed due to nature of assessment, which only considered for Tripura communities. The rapid assessment also revealed that there are concerns of high levels of acute malnutrition (GAM-10.1%)1 due to underlying poor nutrition status, exacerbated by measles outbreak in Tripura Para, inadequate maternal and child health care as well as household food insecurity and poor water sanitation and hygiene condition in Sitakunda Upazila.

This survey was conducted using the Standardized Monitoring and Assessment of Relief and Transitions (SMART) Methodology and it was the first integrated nutrition survey conducted in Sitakunda Upazila.

The overall objective of the survey was to determine the nutritional status of children aged 6-59 months, and to assess the care practices behaviours, the food security, WASH situation of Sitakunda Upazila after the July 2017 measles outbreak associated with undernutrition.