Integrated SMART Survey Nutrition, Care Practices, Food Security and Livelihoods, Water Sanitation and Hygiene Kutubdia Upazila Cox’s Bazar Bangladesh - December 2017

Introduction

In December 2017, Action Against Hunger (ACF) Bangladesh conducted an Integrated SMART Nutrition survey to provide baseline data on nutrition and morbidity status of children, care practices, household’s food security and livelihoods, and WaSH indicators in Kutubdia Upazila. This survey was implemented following the recommendations of Health Facility Assessment (HFA) conducted by Action Against Hunger after the severe cyclonic storm “Mora” in May 2017 whereby there was extensive damage in Kutubdia Upazila. During the HFA, the nutrition situation could not be adequately assessed due to nature of this type of assessment.

The HFA results alerted that the prevalence of undernutrition is likely to increase due to the loss of food stocks, the damage in crops and salt cultivation due to the cyclone.

This survey was conducted using the Standardized Monitoring and Assessment of Relief and Transitions (SMART) Methodology and it was the first integrated nutrition survey conducted in Kutubdia Upazila.

The overall objectives of the survey is to determine the nutritional status of children aged 6-59 months, and to assess the care practices behaviours, the food security, WASH situation of Kutubdia Upazila after the May 2017 cyclonic Strom “Mora”.