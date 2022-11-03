Integrated SMART Nutrition Survey Report Ukhia and Teknaf Cox’s Bazar District, Bangladesh - January 2016

Introduction

In January of 2016, ACF-INT Bangladesh conducted annual integrated Nutrition survey (including IYCF, Food Security, Livelihood and WaSH) in Ukhia and Teknaf upazilas of Cox’s Bazaar District. The 2016 Integrated SMART Survey was a continuation of the earlier surveys done in the same upazilas in 2011, 2013 and 2014 to identify trends and changes in indicators from the baseline findings of 2011 and 2013, 2014. The two upazilas are specifically chosen because they have had a comprehensive nutrition package addressing the nutrition needs of the community over the years and this year the survey was conducted postharvest period of Aman rice and peak harvest of winter vegetables. The overall objectives of the surveys were to assess the nutritional status of children aged between 6-59 months, IYCF and care practice of children aged 0-23 months, morbidity of children aged 6-59 months and to assess household’s Food Security and WaSH situation in Ukhia and Teknaf.