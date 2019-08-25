Information Needs Assessment, January – April 2019: Rohingya and Host Communities Cox’s Bazaar, Bangladesh

Executive Summary

This Information Ecosystem Assessment (IEA) builds on the previous study conducted by Internews and the Emergency Telecoms Sector (ETS) in late 2017.

It targets both refugee and host communities, through an extensive quantitative survey and select Focus Group Discussions.

The standout change between the two Assessments is the dramatic increase in the number of refugees who say they now have enough information to make decisions about their daily lives: the percentage jumped from 23% in 2017 to 92% in the recent study. This is evidence that the efforts to provide information, by Internews, BBC Media Action, Translators Without Borders, and a range of humanitarian organisations, has had real impact in meeting information needs.

Upon close examination, however, the increase is not a straightforward win. Large numbers of refugees still report confusion over how to access several services and meet basic needs, with 40% saying they were unsure how to obtain more or better food. Similarly large percentages needed information about financial support, water supplies aid registration general information about events around the camps, what was happening in Myanmar / Rakhine, and long-term options for their and their children’s futures. As discussed in the report, it is possible that refugees don’t identify the lack of answers to these questions as an ‘information gap’ that affects their ability to make decisions, but rather a simple lack of options that better information can’t resolve.

More detailed analysis is needed to assess the degree to which information supply and feedback mechanisms are needed to meet remaining basic needs described by refugees, such as how to fix broken water pumps or find cooking fuel.

One factor that potentially explains the change in perceived information gaps is the length of time most refugees have spent in the camps. By the time of the second Assessment, most refugees have been in the camps long enough to create or reconstitute community networks of informationsharing, and to become more familiar with their surroundings and possible strategies to manage needs. Supporting this theory is the increased reliance on friends and family for information from around 30% to nearly 90% while reliance on mobile phones also jumped by around 10 percentage points. Refugee communities preferred information to reach them via friends and family, community leaders, and religious leaders – and via direct calls by mobile phone.