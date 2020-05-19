Bangladesh + 1 more
India, Bangladesh - Tropical Cyclone AMPHAN update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, IMD, BMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 May 2020)
- Tropical Cyclone AMPHAN has intensified into a super cyclonic storm as it continues north over the central Bay of Bengal, toward India's Odisha and West Bengal States and Bangladesh's Barisal Division. On 19 May at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 440 km south-east of Visakhapatnam City and 780 km south-southwest of Kolkata, with maximum sustained winds of 220 km/h.
- AMPHAN is expected to continue towards the Odisha coast, slightly weakening before making landfall over southern West Bengal on the morning of 20 May with maximum sustained winds of 190-210 km/h.
- Heavy rain and strong winds are expected over Odisha, West Bengal and southern Bangladesh (including the Dhaka area) on 19-21 May and a significant storm surge is forecast over West Bengal and southern Bangladesh on 20 May.
- The Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) in Bangladesh estimates that up to 14.2 million people in coastal districts are likely to be affected, with nearly 1.4 million displaced and up to 600,000 houses damaged. Evacuation from high-risk areas is to begin today and is already underway in high-risk areas in India.