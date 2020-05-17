Bangladesh + 1 more
India, Bangladesh - Tropical cyclone AMPHAN (DG ECHO, IMD, IAG, GRC, ISCG, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 May 2020)
- A deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm "Amphan" on Saturday, 16 May. The cyclone is currently located in the central Bay of Bengal and will track north, north-eastward towards India and Bangladesh.
- The system is very likely to intensify further into a major tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours. According to the latest forecasts, the cyclone will make a landfall on 20 May somewhere in NE India, West Bengal – Bangladesh coast.
- It is expected that it will bring strong winds, very rough sea conditions, storm surge and heavy rain across Odisha and west Bengal coasts.
- The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for this region. A red alert has been issued for Gangetic West Bengal, which urges residents to take action to protect themselves from extremely heavy rainfall and severe winds. Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued a Special Weather Bulletin and a warning alert as well.
- The Government of Odisha has identified 567 cyclone shelters, as well as 7,000 community buildings to relocate around 1.1 million people across 649 villages along the seacoast. The community based COVID-19 quarantine centres in coastal areas are being shifted to safe locations. The State and the National Disaster Management forces are in readiness. The Communities Working Group in Cox’s Bazar works on community level awareness in all 34 camps.
- DG ECHO staff in the region is in contact with partners on-site regarding cyclone readiness and planning, and the ERCC is closely monitoring the cyclonic development.