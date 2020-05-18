India, Bangladesh - Tropical Cyclone AMPHAN (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, IMD, BMD, ARISTOTLE, PDC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 May 2020)

On 16 May, a new Tropical Cyclone named AMPHAN formed over India Ocean and started moving north over the Bay of Bengal, toward north-east India coastal area and south of Bangladesh. On 18 May, its centre was located offshore approximately 600 km south-east of Visakhapatnam City (northern Andhra Pradesh), and 1,000 km south-west of the coastal area of Barisal Division (Bangladesh).

On the forecast track, AMPHAN is forecast to continue moving north over the Bay of Bengal well off the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, slightly weakening. It could reach the coast of southern West Bengal (India) and southern Barisal Division (Bangladesh) on 20 May.

The Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) in Bangladesh estimates 10.9 million people across 10 districts are exposed to the cyclone. Approximately 1.5 million are expected to be displaced with nearly 0.7 million of houses are damaged and destroyed.

In India, the Government of West Bengal and Odisha has issued an advisory for the necessary evacuation of people from vulnerable location. The National Disaster Response Force have been deployed for the evacuation of nearly 1.1. million people.