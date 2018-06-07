07 Jun 2018

Improving Lead Time for Tropical Cyclone Forecasting: Review of Operational Practices and Implications for Bangladesh

Report
from Government of Bangladesh, World Bank
Published on 07 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.71 MB)

The main objectives of this report are to (i) assess the current state-of-the-art tools and operational practices in tropical cyclone and storm surge forecasting, (ii) assess existing operational practices at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) and regionally, and (iii) propose recommendations for improvements in the lead times of tropical cyclone forecasts for Bangladesh.

The paper is based on a review of documentary research and consultations with stakeholders. Extensive discussions were held with officials at the BMD, the India Meteorological Department, and other weather services. In reviewing international operational practices, considerable focus is placed on the practices of the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami, with input from a number of other well-equipped and well-staffed centers, primarily in industrial nations. Further analysis can be undertaken as a follow-up to this report.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.