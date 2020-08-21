Impact of the monsoon & COVID-19 containment measures: Shelter and infrastructure damage in the Rohingya refugee camps | Flash report – 20 August 2020

Extreme monsoon-induced flooding coupled with prolonged inundation in northeast India, eastern Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and northern Myanmar has impacted more than five million people in Bangladesh alone (NAWG, 03/08/2020). The majority of this flooding occurred along river systems, such as the Brahmaputra and the Ganges, and flowed to the northern regions of Bangladesh (NAWG, 25/07/20). However, the Rohingya refugee camps in the south-eastern district of Cox’s Bazar have been largely untouched by this large-scale river flooding. Despite this, the monsoon season continues to impact the Rohingya refugees, with heavy rains and strong winds severely diminishing quality of life.

Between May and July 2020, an alarming number of Rohingya refugee shelters were damaged, with an increase of more than 100% compared to the same time period in 2019. In just three months, weather events such as windstorms, heavy rains, slope failure (landslide and soil erosion), and flooding have impacted more than 20,000 households in the camps who urgently need of more substantial shelter assistance.

The main factors contributing to this radical increase in damages:

Reduction of shelter and site development programming and monsoon preparedness activities due to COVID-19 containment measures.

Monsoon season (heavy rainfall and windstorms) and Cyclone Amphan.

Ongoing use of lightweight and temporary materials such as untreated bamboo and tarpaulin.

The 2020 monsoon season is ongoing, with continued rain and poor weather conditions forecasted for August, which will likely lead to further shelter damages (BMD, UNDP 06/08/2020).

In previous years, the vast majority of shelters and public infrastructure received pre-monsoon support so that they could, to some extent, resist the effects of heavy rainfall and windstorms. However, this year Covid19 containment measures resulted in a significant reduction in pre-monsoon and monsoon Shelter and Site Development program implementation negatively impacting preparedness and resilience to weather effects.

Recommendations