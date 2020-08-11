The impact of large-scale forced displacement on Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh

Despite the scale and persistence of forced displacement, little data and evidence exists to inform long-term policy responses. The arrival of hundreds of thousands of refugees in southern Bangladesh beginning in August 2017 poses a significant policy question: how to integrate refugees into the host economy while simultaneously maintaining or improving the wellbeing of nationals. Researchers are working with IPA to collect detailed social, economic, and health data from previously arrived refugees, recently arrived refugees, and Bangladesh nationals in southern Bangladesh to explain the impact of the recent large refugee flow on the host economy. The Cox's Bazar Panel Survey (CBPS) is housed in a partnership of Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) and the Macmillan Center and Yale University.