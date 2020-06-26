The impact of Covid-19 on the poorest - Research Paper 1: Bangladesh

Concern is conducting research in our programme countries to ascertain the impacts the Covid-19 pandemic is having on the world's poorest people. This page will be updated regularly with a series of research reports from Bangladesh, Sierra Leone, Malawi and Somalia.

For this research, Concern has interviewed households, mainly by phone, in order to understand the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and government responses to it, on people's health, livelihoods, and coping strategies. Households will be interviewed at approximately two-week intervals to monitor how this is changing over time.

The reports also outline what Concern is doing in each context to respond to the situation and mitigate the negative affects on the people affected by it.

Research paper 1: Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the first three known cases of Covid-19 were reported on 8 March 2020. On 22 March, a 10-day shutdown effective from the 26th of the month was declared. Subsequently the government asked the army to enforce social distancing strictly, with teams of soldiers deployed across the country, leaving the streets empty in the capital Dhaka and most roadside shops closed. As of 18 June, there were 98,489 reported cases (with 26,853 recorded in Dhaka and 3,809 in Chattogram).

Bangladesh exemplifies the triple blow that many countries have suffered from Covid-19:

domestic slowdown caused by the disease and the efforts to contain its spread;

a sharp decline in exports, and

a drop in remittances

In this brief, we report on the experiences of a number of people in Dhaka and Chattogram on the impact of the pandemic and the subsequent response. All are currently included on Concern Worldwide’s Improving the Lives of the Urban Extreme Poor (ILUEP) livelihood programme which is funded by Irish Aid.

This research has been supported by several donors including the Irish Government and the European Union. All opinions expressed are those of the authors. The views expressed herein should not be taken, in any way, to reflect the official opinion of the Irish Government or the European Union.