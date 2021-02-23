Bangladesh
The impact of anticipatory cash transfers in climate disaster response, Preliminary Findings February 17, 2021
Bangladesh: Anticipatory action can work at scale
• More than 220,000 people received support before peak floods at a total cost of $2.8 million from CERF.
Multi‐purpose, unconditional cash to 22,434 families.
Water‐tight storage for 7,000 families.
Animal feed for some 11,761 families.
Hygiene and dignity kits for 10,455 women, girls and transgender people.
Save delivery kits benefited 4,320 women.
600 pre‐positioned post rape treatment kits.
• 5,355 people with disabilities. 451 transgender people.
• 3 UN agencies, IFRC, BDRCS, 10 local NGOs and government.
Proof of concept of collective, scaled‐up anticipatory action.
Demonstrated the feasibility of scaling anticipatory action with CERF funding.
Brought greater attention to the potential value and impact of anticipatory action.