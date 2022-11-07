Impact and Response of Cyclone "SITRANG" on the Rohingya refugee camps and adjourning areas - Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, 26 October 2022

Background

The deep depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining area moved north-north-eastwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm “Sitrang” (pronunciation: si-trang) on 24 October 2022. The effects of the cyclone in Cox’s Bazar gradually intensified from the evening of Sunday 23 October until the morning of 25 October with wind-speeds of up to 88km/h (55mph) and a storm surge of about three metres(10ft) that flooded low-lying coastal areas. Cautionary Signal Level 3 for the coastal areas of Cox’s Bazar was declared by the Government on 23 October and continued to increase to Danger Signal Level 6 as of the morning of 24 October.

It was reduced to Cautionary Level 3 in the early hours of 25 October.

Cox’s Bazar with a population of around 2.28 million persons (Ukhiya: over 207,000 persons; Teknaf: over 150,000 persons) as well as the refugee camps that is host to over 900,000 refugees, avoided the brunt of the cyclone.

Instead, storm surges, rain and heavy wind impacted the region. In the camps, heavy winds resulted in damages to shelters and infrastructure.

Coordination

The humanitarian community in Cox’s Bazar operated under the overall framework of the Multi-Hazard Response Plan (MHRP) that was endorsed by the SEG earlier this year. The scope of the MHRP includesthe refugee camps and host communities in Ukhiya and Teknaf (although resources permitting, we can extend this to other sub-districts in dire circumstances). In accordance with the MHRP, the emergency classification of the response did not exceed Category 1 (moderate emergency that does not require significant additional resources from other Sector partners).

The Deputy Commissioner of Cox’s Bazar convened the District Disaster Management Committee on 23 October and activated the Disaster Management Committees in all Upazilas. Similarly, the Office of the RRRC activated the camp-level Disaster Management Committees on the 24 of October.

The Emergency Preparedness and Response Working Group met twice on the 24 and 25 of October. Following this report, no other updates will be issued. However, an after-action review will be undertaken.