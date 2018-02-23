23 Feb 2018

IFRC and Republic of Korea sign new agreement to support communities in Bangladesh and Timor-Leste

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 23 Feb 2018 View Original

Geneva, 23 February 2018 – A new, US$2 million agreement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, in partnership with the Republic of Korea National Red Cross, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) will be used to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities in Bangladesh and Timor-Leste.

We welcome this contribution, and the partnership and support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” said Elhadj As Sy, Secretary General of IFRC who signed the agreement in Geneva with His Excellency Mr Kyonglim Choi, the Republic of Korea’s Permanent Representative in Geneva.

“Today, we are faced with historic levels of humanitarian need. Support like this means that we can reach more people and, crucially, invest more in reducing or preventing the threats posed by disasters,” said Mr Sy.

This new agreement builds on growing cooperation between the Republic of Korea Government and IFRC. Over the past 12 months, the Republic of Korea has supported a number of IFRC emergency appeals, including in response to the Rakhine crisis, Hurricane Irma and mudslides in Sierra Leone

This is an important step in an increasingly important partnership. I am confident that, by working together, we can expand support to many, many more people around the world, helping them to become stronger and more resilient,” said Mr Sy.

