The ICRC in Bangladesh, facts and figures 2021

In 2021, the ICRC in Bangladesh continued its humanitarian response.

Working closely with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), we conducted regular visits to places of detention while engaging in continuous and confidential dialogue with the detention authorities; helped reconnect people who have lost contact with their family; provided assistance for the people with disabilities; supported vulnerable people and communities in Cox's Bazar (CXB) and the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT).

In CXB, we maintained our support to the health structures, including the district's main hospital facility – the Sadar Hospital, dedicated to both host communities and displaced people from Rakhine. Moreover, in CHT we continued livelihood-support projects for communities in need, while also maintaining and upgrading public infrastructure to help the communities benefit from clean water and better hygienic conditions.

As our regular activities, we sought to promote knowledge and respect for international humanitarian law (IHL) among authorities, armed and security forces, academia, religious circles, and other key stakeholders in the country.

Here is a snapshot of our humanitarian response in Bangladesh in 2021.

77,208 Detainees in 68 prisons benefited from a programme to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19

119 Missing people traced and put in contact with their families as part of the Restoring Family Links programme

112 Health workers and first responders benefited from training sessions enabling them to manage stress

3,613 People with disabilities fitted with prostheses and orthoses and provided with physiotherapy services and/or assistive devices

4,000 Displaced people from Rakhine assisted with food and essential household items on a monthly basis