Hygiene promotion Technical Working Group (TWiG) Terms of Reference

General overview

Over 745,000 Rohingya refugees have fled violence in Myanmar since August 2017 seeking refuge in Bangladesh’s south-eastern districts1 . This influx joined some 213,000 Rohingya who had fled to Bangladesh in earlier waves of displacement2 , leading to the creation of what is the world's larger refugee settlement (902,000 Rohingya living in camps, 7.000 living in host communities). Overall, the total population in need of humanitarian assistance is at the moment estimated being around 1.2 million individuals, number that includes vulnerable host communities.

Majority of the Rohingya that reached Bangladesh are children and women (85%); 55% are estimated to be male and female under the age of 18. Female-headed households are 17% of the total population. Women and girls alone compose 52% of the displaced Rohingya population5 . 59% of the households contain at least one child under 5 years old, 8% of the households contain at least one member with disability6 .

Two years and half after the crisis, a lot has been done by the humanitarian community and the Government of Bangladesh. Living conditions has considerably improved7 , however gaps and various challenges still pose a serious threat on the affected populations, namely congestion and lack of space for basic services, high protection needs (GBV, unaccompanied children, MHPSS needs only to mention some), risks related to natural disasters (floods, landslides, monsoon...) and social tensions amongst host and displaced communities.