Humanitarian response for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

In August, our project that provides timely lifesaving assistance and protection to Rohingya refugees has started! Its aim is to improve the living conditions and build resilience of Rohingya refugees living in the camps as well as of affected host communities in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char.

The Rohingya refugees have come from Myanmar in the last years, where violence in Rakhine State began in August 2017, leading to more than 700,000 people having to flee. Together with previously displaced people, this took the total number of Rohingya in Bangladesh to over 1.1 million. The speed and the scale of the influx have resulted in a critical humanitarian emergency.

The people who have arrived in Bangladesh with empty hands are now reliant on humanitarian assistance for food, health services and other life-saving needs. In some of the sites, water and sanitation facilities are limited or of poor quality and due to the extreme high population density, there is an increased risk of the spread of COVID-19.

In this context, the project of HOPE’87 provides health services, regular medication and follow-ups to the vulnerable Rohingya refugees as well as to the host community people of all ages and sexes, including pregnant women and persons with disabilities, to ensure a healthy life of the community.

Furthermore, the project has offered needs-based protection assistance and awareness raising activities to the beneficiaries as well as segregated WASH facilities, food distribution, educational support through play and sports programmes for traumatised children and skills training in tailoring for female refugees in order to help them start their business or set-up a production unit in the camp area.

