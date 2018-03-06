Humanitarian programme in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Activity Update - 24 February 2018

What you need to know today

A total of 688,000 forcibly-displaced Myanmar nationals have entered Bangladesh since 25 August (Source: ISCG report, 11 February 2018)

BRAC's total coverage (based on sanitation) is 537,400 people with installation of 13,435 latrines.

BRAC ensures access to safe water for 434,884 people through 1,314 shallow tube wells, 195 deep tube wells and two functional ring wells. 4,555 bathing cubicles were set up; especially for women and adolescent girls. A total of 14,524 latrines have been de-sludged (124 today) and made functional for reusing. 1,470 latrines have been decommissioned (42 today). A total of 66,734 hygiene sessions have been conducted (204 today).

1038,492 patients (6,964 today) were provided with primary health care services through BRAC’s 10 primary health care centres and 50 satellite clinics. BRAC has identified 9,010 pregnant women and helped to deliver 838 babies so far (2 today). 143,816 cases of acute respiratory infections (1,127 today), 238,636 cases of fever (1,579 today) have been diagnosed and treated. BRAC has provided 43,065 sachets of micronutrient powder (214 today) and 1,405,656 calcium tablets (9,521 today) to help improve nutrition intake among children.

214,407 blankets and 251,571 sets of clothes have been distributed; especially for the protection of children and elderly people against cold weather.

Some 44,772 children received recreational support (17,693 today) through 215 child friendly spaces (CFS).

24,108 children have access (21,406 today) to 300 learning centres (200 for FDMN and 100 for host community) and 500 teachers (400 for FDMN and 100 for host community) have been assigned to guide them.

Community mobilisation volunteers have revisited 4,569 households to disseminate lifesaving messages on WaSH, health, nutrition and protection. 800 volunteers and 107 staff are involved in this awareness initiative.

KEY CHALLENGE

Elephants on the rampage :

Preserving the homes of elephants is becoming increasingly challenging due to infrastructure such as latrines being built for the FDMN inside the settlements, which is impeding their territory. A wild elephant attacked Kutupalong camp and a neighbouring village in Ukhhia sub district of Cox’s Bazar on February 22nd. Three people were killed including a child and more than 100 villages were destroyed in the incident.

WHAT DO PEOPLE NEED MOST?

Shelter materials, such as high-quality tarpaulins, floor mats, clothes for new born baby; fuel for stoves; water storage containers; and solar/flash lights.