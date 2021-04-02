Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Situation Report #9: Fire incident (31 March-1 April 2021)

Damage and loss

61,191 PEOPLE AFFECTED

12,413 SHELTERS DAMAGED

1,611 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DAMAGED

1,517 WASH FACILITIES DAMAGED

54 LEARNING CENTRES DAMAGED

16 CHILD FRIENDLY SPACES DAMAGED

13 DEATHS

563 PEOPLE INJURED

45,122 PEOPLE DISPLACED

Response highlights till date

1,537 people received emergency medical support

7,323 people reached with hygiene messages

1,859 menstrual kits distributed among women and girls

28,502 people received psychological first-aid

272 separated children reunited with their parents

Overall humanitarian context and needs

Field observations have identified that many families from the affected areas are not staying in their designated camps at night, because the fire incident has induced extreme fear among the communities. Humanitarian actors have been providing them with psychological first-aid to help them cope with the trauma. Moreover, the emergency relief supplies are ongoing although there are needs for clothing, cooking utensils, and critical protection issues like privacy for women and adolescent girls, accessibility for persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups, improved mental healthcare, and increased security. In addition, the pre-monsoon summer heat may also cause the break out of diseases like flu, diarrhoea as well as higher rates of COVID-19 transmission.

BRAC, in collaboration with other humanitarian actors and local administration, has been working to protect the people affected by the fire. BRAC’s team has been delivering cooked meals to the people affected, supporting children and adults with psychological first-aid, arranging hygiene promotion sessions, repairing and constructing WASH facilities like deep tube wells, water points, latrines, bathing cubicles, distributing safe drinking water, disposing of debris in designated spots, and providing emergency and primary healthcare services through mobile healthcare services. BRAC has also been supporting the host community households affected by the fire with temporary shelter items.

BRAC is now focusing on WASH, protection, education, child protection, and rehabilitation support for host community households through livelihood and income generation. However, more support is required from stakeholders to continue this response and help the families affected to build back their lives.