Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Situation Report #8: Fire incident (29-30 March 2021)

Overall humanitarian context and needs

The devastating fire in the Kutupalong-Balukhali camps have destroyed over 12,000 shelters and thousands of key facilities. All infrastructure in the areas affected will need to be rebuilt or repaired intensively. There have been multiple incidents of small fire in the camps since the first incident took place. Considering future risks of fire, damages, and loss from such disasters, essential fire safety measures and regular coordination between site management officials and the relevant sectors are important to be included in the response planning.

The summer heat and humidity are big challenges while ensuring good health and hygiene among the refugees, volunteers and humanitarian workers on the ground. The Bangladesh Weather Observation Team projected an alert regarding a low-level disturbance over the south-east Bay of Bengal. Rain or wind resulting from this low pressure may intensify the suffering of the people affected in the camps and host communities. Safety and security is a big concern as some camp inhabitants are returning to their temporary shelters. All organisations working in the camps will need to be vigilant about the security to avoid protection issues. In addition, the COVID-19 situation is also taking an alarming turn in this part of the country. Limited mobility in the camps and proper surveillance are necessary to contain the outbreak.

Service providers and the government have been carrying out a huge response for this disaster. Proper coordination between relevant sectors and other key stakeholders is vital at this point to identify challenges and share progress on this emergency response. This will assist towards developing better and more effective recovery plans for the camps affected and host communities.