Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Situation Report #7: Fire incident across Rohingya camps (28 March 2021)

Damage and loss

61,191 PEOPLE AFFECTED

12,413 SHELTERS DAMAGED

1,611 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DAMAGED

1,517 WASH FACILITIES DAMAGED LEARNING CENTRES DAMAGED CHILD FRIENDLY SPACES DAMAGED DEATHS

563 PEOPLE INJURED

45,122 PEOPLE DISPLACED

Response highlights till date

1,055 people received emergency medical support

26,000 litres drinking water distributed

82,372 meals provided for lunch and dinner

16,753 people received psychological first-aid

381 women and girls received menstrual hygiene kits

Overall humanitarian needs

Today marks the seventh day of the fire in the Rohingya camps, with hundreds of emergency responders working round the clock to provide crucial support to the communities affected.

The fire has damaged 12,413 shelters and 3,198 facilities, affecting over 60,000 people. Reports so far have confirmed 13 deaths and 563 injuries. The response carried out since the fire has been massive, with all service providers working in coordination with the government and UN bodies.

However, there have been a few reports of challenges faced by field staff working in the areas affected. Service providers have been distributing packed meals to people who have lost their shelters and belongings. A huge amount of waste is being generated from this food distribution which are then thrown in the drains and surrounding areas, as there are no designated waste bins or garbage disposals.

Protection staff on the ground have shared that there is a need for more menstrual hygiene kits for women and girls. Furthermore, displaced populations residing in the nearby camps are facing challenges accessing basic services, since the allocated resources are not enough to cater to such large populations.

Discussions are being held with the communities affected and other service providers, which will help identify existing gaps and develop a more comprehensive plan to assist both the Rohingya and host communities affected by the fire.