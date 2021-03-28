Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Situation Report #6: Fire incident across Rohingya camps (27 March 2021)

Damage and Loss

61,191

PEOPLE AFFECTED

12,413

SHELTERS DAMAGED

1,611

COMMUNITY FACILITIES DAMAGED

1,517

WASH FACILITIES DAMAGED

54

LEARNING CENTRES DAMAGED

16

CHILD FRIENDLY SPACES DAMAGED

13

DEATHS

563

PEOPLE INJURED

45,122

PEOPLE DISPLACED

Response Highlights

115

people received emergency medical support today

10

learning centres have been repaired

19,410

packets of cooked meals provided across camps affected

1,704

people received psychological first aid

1,158

people received messages on hygiene management

Overall Humanitarian Needs

The fire has destroyed over 10,000 infrastructures, including shelters and latrines, displacing thousands. Many women and girls have been moved to other camps to temporarily live with their friends or relatives, to allow them to access critical facilities and for security. There are urgent needs that have to be met so that the people affected can return home and resume their daily lives.

Preliminary findings from field visits and discussions held with the communities affected has found that camp 9 has been the most severely affected camp, with major destruction caused on almost all shelters, water points, latrines, healthcare facilities, education facilities, and women and child-friendly spaces. The effect on camp 8W was less severe, with half of these facilities being damaged or destroyed. The discussions have also found the need for shelter and food for people affected in camp 8E.

The government, UN bodies, along with service providers like BRAC, are still conducting daily assessments of the situation. Meetings and discussions are being held with communities affected and key stakeholders to identify existing gaps and plan for the coming weeks.