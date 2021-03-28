Bangladesh + 1 more
Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Situation Report #6: Fire incident across Rohingya camps (27 March 2021)
Damage and Loss
61,191
PEOPLE AFFECTED
12,413
SHELTERS DAMAGED
1,611
COMMUNITY FACILITIES DAMAGED
1,517
WASH FACILITIES DAMAGED
54
LEARNING CENTRES DAMAGED
16
CHILD FRIENDLY SPACES DAMAGED
13
DEATHS
563
PEOPLE INJURED
45,122
PEOPLE DISPLACED
Response Highlights
115
people received emergency medical support today
10
learning centres have been repaired
19,410
packets of cooked meals provided across camps affected
1,704
people received psychological first aid
1,158
people received messages on hygiene management
Overall Humanitarian Needs
The fire has destroyed over 10,000 infrastructures, including shelters and latrines, displacing thousands. Many women and girls have been moved to other camps to temporarily live with their friends or relatives, to allow them to access critical facilities and for security. There are urgent needs that have to be met so that the people affected can return home and resume their daily lives.
Preliminary findings from field visits and discussions held with the communities affected has found that camp 9 has been the most severely affected camp, with major destruction caused on almost all shelters, water points, latrines, healthcare facilities, education facilities, and women and child-friendly spaces. The effect on camp 8W was less severe, with half of these facilities being damaged or destroyed. The discussions have also found the need for shelter and food for people affected in camp 8E.
The government, UN bodies, along with service providers like BRAC, are still conducting daily assessments of the situation. Meetings and discussions are being held with communities affected and key stakeholders to identify existing gaps and plan for the coming weeks.