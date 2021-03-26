Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Situation Report #4 : Fire incident across Rohingya camps (25 March 2021)

Overall Humanitarian Needs

BRAC is continuing its damage and needs assessment in the Rohingya camps and host community areas. There is a growing need for clothes, kitchen utensils, sandbags/jute bags, padlocks and chains, GI wires, ropes, and bamboos in the communities affected.

The communities shared that uncooked food and kitchen utensils will be helpful for them. The assessment also found that high temperature and humid weather resulted in cases of diarrhoea in the camps.

The camps also require drain cleaning, faecal sludge management, fire debris cleaning, and transportation of waste should be prioritised in this response as they play a monumental role in ensuring hygiene and sanitation.

Spotlight: Host Community

The fire destroyed 200 houses in the adjacent host community areas, forcing over 1,000 people to take refuge in their relatives’ and neighbours’ houses. Of the people displaced by this disaster, 140 elderly people were identified as most vulnerable.

The UNO of Ukhiya Upazilla (sub-district) applauded BRAC for providing 150 tarpaulins to the affected families of the host community. The administration also shared the need for 150 units of water drums as immediate support and traditional shelter materials for early recovery.

Source: Ukhiya Upazila (sub-district) Administration and BRAC field operation team