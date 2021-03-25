Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Situation Report #3 : Fire incident across Rohingya camps (24 March 2021)

Overall Humanitarian Needs

The recent fire in the three camps has left thousands of people with no shelter, water, food or belongings. Children have been separated from their families and women and girls are in need of hygiene and sanitation support.

The ongoing relief response has identified the following needs as priorities for early recovery:

Reconstruction of damaged houses, basic food items, repair of damaged water sources, provision of sanitation facilities, and safe drinking water.

Women, adolescent girls, and other vulnerable groups require access to protection services.

Health, psychosocial and mental support people to minimise trauma and help maintain COVID-19 prevention measures.

Spotlight: Host Community

The fire destroyed 200 houses in the adjacent host community areas, forcing over 1,000 people to take refuge in their relatives’ and neighbours’ houses. Of the people displaced by this disaster, 140 elderly people were identified as most vulnerable.

BRAC provided 150 tarpaulins to the UNO office, Ukhiya as emergency support. The upazila administration shared that there is need for shelter rehabilitation and construction, basic food items, non-food items, and cash support for livelihood restoration.

Source: Ukhiya Upazila Administration and BRAC field operation team