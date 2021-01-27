Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Situation Report #2 : Fire incident at Nayapara registered camp (15 January 2021)

Overview

A massive fire swept through the Nayapara Registered Camp yesterday, burning over 800 infrustructures to ashes. It affected over 3,000 people living in the camp area. BRAC HCMP is working around the clock to support the affected families with hot cooked food, disaster-resilient shelter kits, floor-mats and jerry cans. BRAC also continues to scale up its existing relief efforts with over hundreds of staff and volunteers. BRAC is also working to improve living condition in the camp.