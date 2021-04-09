Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Situation Report #11: Fire incident (22 March - 6 April 2021)

Damage and loss

61,191 PEOPLE AFFECTED

12,413 SHELTERS DAMAGED

1,611 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DAMAGED

1,517 WASH FACILITIES DAMAGED

54 LEARNING CENTRES DAMAGED

16 CHILD FRIENDLY SPACES DAMAGED

13 DEATHS

563 PEOPLE INJURED

45,122 PEOPLE DISPLACED

Response highlights till date

67,000 litres of drinking water provided

2,056 people received emergency medical support

32,032 people received psychological first-aid

965 WASH facilities refunctioned

286 separated children reunited with their parents

Overall humanitarian context and needs

The fire that broke out in the Kutupalong camps on 22 March destroyed more than 87% of camp 9; 37% of camp 8W; and 23% of camp 8E. Firefighters, volunteers, local community and humanitarian actors worked together to douse out the fire after 12 hours. The unusually dry weather resulted in quick spread of the fire. Most tarpaulin and bamboo-made infrastructures are in ashes, with only skeletal structures standing. It is crucial to improve fire prevention mechanism, including mass awareness in the camps and host communities.

This disaster affected more than 60,000 people and displaced over 10,000 families who took refuge in nearby camps. Basic infrastructures like WASH facilities, health posts, clinics, learning centres, child and women-friendly spaces, security posts, mosques, community centres in the affected areas were fully or partially damaged. Moreover, the host community adjacent to the camps was also affected as houses, marketplaces and shops near the camps were destroyed.

The reconstruction of the shelters are the first priority in this joint response. In addition, other priority needs and services includes non-food items distribution (cooking utensils, fuel, clothing items etc), WASH facilities, health services, and food. Two weeks after the incident, security and protection still remain urgent concerns for the most people, particularly women, children, and person with disabilities. Pre-monsoon hazards like nor’wester, thunderstorm, heavy wind and rain may bring more suffering to this population. Amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, recovery activities of the basic facilities are being carried out to help the affected communities.