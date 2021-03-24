Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Situation Report #2 : Fire incident across rohingya camps (23 March 2021)

Brief

The fire on Monday has caused massive destruction in the lives of the Rohingya population, who are still recovering from the crisis in 2017.

As of 23rd March evening, 13 people have been lost to, and 563 people injured.

The BRAC team is currently carrying out a comprehensive damage and need assessment to better understand the situation and identify the extent of damage caused in camps 8E, 8W & 9 in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar. There were still small fires burning this morning. The fire displaced 45,122 individuals from 9,147 households from the three camps.