Bangladesh + 1 more

Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Situation Report #10: Fire incident (2 - 3 April 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Damage and loss

61,191
PEOPLE AFFECTED

12,413
SHELTERS DAMAGED

1,611
COMMUNITY FACILITIES DAMAGED

1,517
WASH FACILITIES DAMAGED

54
LEARNING CENTRES DAMAGED

16
CHILD FRIENDLY SPACES DAMAGED

13
DEATHS

563
PEOPLE INJURED

45,122
PEOPLE DISPLACED

Response highlights till date

1,704
people received emergency medical support

9,473
people reached with hygiene messages

951
tons of debris cleaned

30,288
people received psychological first-aid

285
separated children reunited with their parents

Overall humanitarian context and needs

The response for the fire incident in the camps include united efforts from the government and various development actors. Service providers are supporting the camps and host communities with emergency food, drinking water, healthcare, temporary emergency shelter and psychosocial support. All agencies are working in collaboration with the camp in-charges and the sectoral camp focals to ensure an effective recovery. BRAC’s non-food items and shelter team members are active on the ground to support the affected populations.

Psychosocial support for people of all ages and gender are vital now, to help them cope with the traumatic experiences caused by the fire.

There is an immediate need to reconstruct learning centres, child-friendly spaces and women-friendly spaces in the camps. The populations affected require a safe space to share their experiences and engage in social interactions with other community members.

