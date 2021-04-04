Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Situation Report #10: Fire incident (2 - 3 April 2021)

Damage and loss

61,191

PEOPLE AFFECTED

12,413

SHELTERS DAMAGED

1,611

COMMUNITY FACILITIES DAMAGED

1,517

WASH FACILITIES DAMAGED

54

LEARNING CENTRES DAMAGED

16

CHILD FRIENDLY SPACES DAMAGED

13

DEATHS

563

PEOPLE INJURED

45,122

PEOPLE DISPLACED

Response highlights till date

1,704

people received emergency medical support

9,473

people reached with hygiene messages

951

tons of debris cleaned

30,288

people received psychological first-aid

285

separated children reunited with their parents

Overall humanitarian context and needs

The response for the fire incident in the camps include united efforts from the government and various development actors. Service providers are supporting the camps and host communities with emergency food, drinking water, healthcare, temporary emergency shelter and psychosocial support. All agencies are working in collaboration with the camp in-charges and the sectoral camp focals to ensure an effective recovery. BRAC’s non-food items and shelter team members are active on the ground to support the affected populations.

Psychosocial support for people of all ages and gender are vital now, to help them cope with the traumatic experiences caused by the fire.

There is an immediate need to reconstruct learning centres, child-friendly spaces and women-friendly spaces in the camps. The populations affected require a safe space to share their experiences and engage in social interactions with other community members.