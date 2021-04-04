Bangladesh + 1 more
Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Situation Report #10: Fire incident (2 - 3 April 2021)
Damage and loss
61,191
PEOPLE AFFECTED
12,413
SHELTERS DAMAGED
1,611
COMMUNITY FACILITIES DAMAGED
1,517
WASH FACILITIES DAMAGED
54
LEARNING CENTRES DAMAGED
16
CHILD FRIENDLY SPACES DAMAGED
13
DEATHS
563
PEOPLE INJURED
45,122
PEOPLE DISPLACED
1,704
people received emergency medical support
9,473
people reached with hygiene messages
951
tons of debris cleaned
30,288
people received psychological first-aid
285
separated children reunited with their parents
Overall humanitarian context and needs
The response for the fire incident in the camps include united efforts from the government and various development actors. Service providers are supporting the camps and host communities with emergency food, drinking water, healthcare, temporary emergency shelter and psychosocial support. All agencies are working in collaboration with the camp in-charges and the sectoral camp focals to ensure an effective recovery. BRAC’s non-food items and shelter team members are active on the ground to support the affected populations.
Psychosocial support for people of all ages and gender are vital now, to help them cope with the traumatic experiences caused by the fire.
There is an immediate need to reconstruct learning centres, child-friendly spaces and women-friendly spaces in the camps. The populations affected require a safe space to share their experiences and engage in social interactions with other community members.