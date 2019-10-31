31 Oct 2019

Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - September 2019

Report
from BRAC
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.2 MB)

LATEST UPDATES

Sectors participated in 10 lessons learnt workshops throughout the month, discussing good practices, analysing gaps, finding challenges and identifying areas for improvement.

The workshops culminated in a 2020 Planning Workshop held on 29-30 September, where all sectors discussed, prepared and presented draft plans for 2020. Staff and leadership from Cox’s Bazar and BRAC Head Office, as well as guests, were present. The outcomes of the workshop will contribute to the Joint Response Plan process as well as BRAC’s overall organisational planning processes for 2020.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne visited the community empowerment programme in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar on 4 September. She attended a women-led network courtyard meeting, accompanied by Australian High Commissioner Julia Niblett and Executive Director BRAC Bangladesh Asif Saleh.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.