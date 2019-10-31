Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - September 2019

LATEST UPDATES

Sectors participated in 10 lessons learnt workshops throughout the month, discussing good practices, analysing gaps, finding challenges and identifying areas for improvement.

The workshops culminated in a 2020 Planning Workshop held on 29-30 September, where all sectors discussed, prepared and presented draft plans for 2020. Staff and leadership from Cox’s Bazar and BRAC Head Office, as well as guests, were present. The outcomes of the workshop will contribute to the Joint Response Plan process as well as BRAC’s overall organisational planning processes for 2020.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne visited the community empowerment programme in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar on 4 September. She attended a women-led network courtyard meeting, accompanied by Australian High Commissioner Julia Niblett and Executive Director BRAC Bangladesh Asif Saleh.