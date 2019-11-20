Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - October 2019

BRAC has worked in Cox’s Bazar for the last 37 years with host communities and the Rohingya population from previous influxes. The Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme was initiated to provide emergency services to the most recent influx of people which began on 25 August, 2017.

BRAC’s work began with a focus on life-saving interventions. As the situation evolved, we incorporated interventions to support everyone affected by the crisis, in both camps and host communities, to build skills, resilience and knowledge. We serve more than 700,000 people in the Cox’s Bazar area, with the broadest programming portfolio of any responder.

OCTOBER UPDATES