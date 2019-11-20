20 Nov 2019

Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - October 2019

Report
from BRAC
Published on 31 Oct 2019
BRAC has worked in Cox’s Bazar for the last 37 years with host communities and the Rohingya population from previous influxes. The Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme was initiated to provide emergency services to the most recent influx of people which began on 25 August, 2017.

BRAC’s work began with a focus on life-saving interventions. As the situation evolved, we incorporated interventions to support everyone affected by the crisis, in both camps and host communities, to build skills, resilience and knowledge. We serve more than 700,000 people in the Cox’s Bazar area, with the broadest programming portfolio of any responder.

OCTOBER UPDATES

  • Planning for 2020 has been finalised, after significant consultation. Plans have now been shared with a number of partners for further consultation.

  • BRAC was elected as a Strategic Advisory Group member in the Connecting with Communities working group.

  • 37 students living with disabilities in Cox’s Bazar were equipped with assistive devices by the sub-district executive officer (UNO) and BRAC.

  • Work on providing and maintaining safe shelters started in 4 new camps.

  • World Handwashing Day was marked with a demonstration and discussion in Camp 24 with a number of families, the Assistant Camp-In-Charge and other NGOs working in the area.

  • A campaign to prevent Acute Watery Diarrhea was inaugurated by the Camp-In-Charge in Camp 26.

