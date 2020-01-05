Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - November 2019
BRAC has worked in Cox’s Bazar for the last 37 years with host communities and the Rohingya population from previous influxes. The Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme was initiated to provide emergency services to the most recent influx of people which began on 25 August, 2017.
BRAC’s work began with a focus on life-saving interventions. As the situation evolved, we incorporated interventions to support everyone affected by the crisis, in both camps and host communities, to build skills, resilience and knowledge. We serve more than 700,000 people in the Cox’s Bazar area, with the broadest programming portfolio of any responder.
ACTIVITY UPDATES
The first review of the 2020 JRP was submitted on 17 November. Inter-sectoral discussion followed, approval was gained from all sector coordinators and the finalised JRP was uploaded on 20 November.
The latest HCMP employee capacity building training drive has been completed. Key sessions included humanitarian leadership, team building, workplace communications, proposal writing, conflict and stress management. A total of 27 training sessions were conducted, covering five topics.
The Rohingya Task Force meeting was held on 6 November in Cox’s Bazar. Government of Bangladesh officials, RRRC, representatives of UN agencies, BRAC and other NGOs participated in the meeting.
Osman Haruni, Senior Policy Advisor, Food and Nutrition Security, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Louis Tran Van Lieu, Livelihood Coordinator, WFP, visited BRAC’s agriculture and environment sector activities in Camp 4 and 5 on 13 November. They expressed satisfaction at the homestead gardening and fish pond aquaculture.
BRAC celebrated World Men’s Day on 19 November. A discussion session was held about the positive roles men play in societies, families and communities, role models and raising awareness for men’s well-being