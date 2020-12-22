Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Monthly Update (November 2020)

Activity Highlights

Awareness campaigns on COVID-19 prevention continued to take place by the child protection sector. Staff and volunteers conducted door-to-door visits across the Rohingya camps and host community, providing crucial information while keeping a safe distance. 191,686 people have been reached through 36,134 interpersonal communication sessions with key COVID-19 messages in November 2020. Among them, 56,607 were children (29,570 girls and 27,037 boys). The sector also distributed drawing materials among the children to make their time at home more engaging and enjoyable, particularly as they spend more time at home during these critical days.

The shelter sector constructed 6,409 metres of retaining wall in 11 camps to reduce soil erosion from the shelter plinth and protect the shelters from landslides. The team constructed 1,207 metres of stairs in 11 camps to improve the communication from hill to plain land and make mobility easy for women, children, the elderly and persons with disability. Additionally, they distributed 15,084 Upgrade Shelter Kits (USK) to 15,084 families in 11 camps to help them repair and maintain their existing shelters.

HCMP organised a workshop on 3 and 4 November at Cox’s Bazar to review existing interventions and plan for the coming year. Sajedul Hasan, Director of Humanitarian Programme at BRAC and BRAC International, KAM Morshed, Senior Director, Advocacy for Social Change, BRAC Migration, Erum Mariam, Executive Director of BRAC Institute of Educational Development, Anna Minj, Director of the Community Empowerment Programme and Integrated Development Programme and Nabonita Chowdhury, Director, Preventing Violence Against Women Initiative spoke at the two-day event and discussed key strategic priorities - localisation, social cohesion, gender and disability inclusion, and how these should be incorporated in the HCMP activities.