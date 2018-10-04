04 Oct 2018

Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Monthly Update (August 2018)

Report
from BRAC
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.9 MB)

BRAC has been implementing a holistic, multi-sector response since the influx began in August 2017, in close coordination with the government and other partners through the Inter Sector Coordination Group. We have been working in Cox’s Bazar for the last 35 years, including specifically with the Rohingya population from previous influxes, and are pursuing an adaptive, phase-wise strategy that sequences our interventions to provide integrated services to everyone affected by the crisis.

SITUATION UPDATE

No significant rain occurred in the reporting period. Dry weather allowed for increased work on shelter upgrading and relocation in the camps. Bamboo drains are being constructed to limit the effects of water logging. Temporary latrines being established in strategic positions in response to damaged latrines. Hygiene sessions being conducted to raise awareness.

A fire broke out at BalukhaIi Camp 8W on August 6, affecting three households. Families were moved to the nearest learning centre for emergency shelter. BRAC team distributed shelter kits among the affected families. No injuries occurred. A gas cooker was identified to have caused the fire.

Thousands of Rohingyas gathered in the camps on August 25 to commemorate one year of Myanmar’s crackdown on the Rohingya population. Protestors heId peaceful marches with banners and attended raIIies.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.