Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Monthly Activity Update (December 2020)

ACTIVITY HIGHLIGHTS

The agriculture and environment sector distributed 5,000 papaya seedlings among host community beneficiaries in December 2020, through the ‘Livelihoods Support and Women Empowerment Project’. 1,583 people received winter vegetables seeds, 1,458 people received fencing materials, and 996 people were trained on homestead gardening. A total of 24,886 poultry chickens were vaccinated this month. These household-based activities will help equip the rural low-income families with income-generating opportunities and help fulfill the nutritional needs of their families. The agriculture team continued the care and maintenance work to ensure the desired outcome and maximum benefits.

Honourable Secretary of Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohsin; Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Shah Rezwan Hayat; Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammad Shamsud Douza; and District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Mr Mohammad Masum Kabir Nazrul Islam visited the BRAC-built two-storey shelter and learning centre at Camp 21 and Camp 22 on 26 December 2020.

The two-storey facilities built with steel and bamboo are under approval. The responsible government officials praised BRAC for its continuous humanitarian work across the camps and_ provided significant observations regarding the structures during the visit.