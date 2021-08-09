Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Monsoon Situation Report #1: Heavy rainfall across Rohingya camps (27 July 2021)

Overall humanitarian context and needs

South-west Monsoon has caused heavy rainfall in the Cox’s Bazar district. For the last 24 hours, there has been relentless rain all over the district. As of 27 July, 110mm rain accumulation has been recorded in Cox's Bazar (especially in the Sadar, Ukhiya and Teknaf area). Thousands of infrastructure have been damaged due to the adverse weather. The world’s largest makeshift city now faces several counts of life threatening challenges.

Due to the heavy showers, flash flood, landslides, water logging, disrupted connection in local accessibility network, and several other problems have occured in the district. Flash floods and landslides pose a serious threat in Ukhiya and Teknaf areas where the families in the Rohingya camps have been forced to abandon their houses and seek safe shelter in nearby makeshift and comparative high open spaces. More than half of the camps (16 camps) are flooded. As of now six people have died due to landslide incidents. A number of BRAC warehouses are fully submerged. More than 300 bags of cement are submerged and some camp offices are damaged.

In addition, three unions of Ukhiya sub-district and two unions of Teknaf sub-district including Palongkhali, Rajapalong, Jaliapalong and Whykong have been submerged due to heavy rainfall. Both sub-district administrations called an urgent meeting to respond to the current situation where a total of 500 individuals have already been evacuated to different cyclone shelters, many families have been trapped in the water and are yet to be evacuated to nearby cyclone shelters. Cooperation has been urged amongst the agencies with immediate support needed in the form of transportation to the cyclone shelters along with food, dry food and COVID personal protection items. BRAC’s general food assistance team has supported 59 families from the camps with High Energy Biscuits and 150 individuals from the host communities with 60 cartons of High Energy Biscuits with the arrangements of World Food Programme. They also supported 35 people from the camps with hot meals. Tomorrow they are planning to provide 1,800 packets of hot meals for families in the camps.