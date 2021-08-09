Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Monsoon Situation Report #2: Heavy rainfall across Rohingya camps (28 July 2021)

Overall humanitarian context and needs

Continuous heavy rain in Cox’s Bazar from 26 July has caused intense flooding in the district, submerging much of the Rohingya and host communities in Cox’s Bazar Sadar, Teknaf, Ukhiya and Ramu. Families have taken refuge in the community where they are currently being supported with emergency relief items, protection and medical support.

As of 28 July, 134mm rain accumulation has been recorded in Cox's Bazar. Flash floods, water logging and landslides pose an alarming threat in Ukhiya and Teknaf areas. Families in the Rohingya camps have been forced to abandon their houses and seek shelter in nearby community safe shelters, neighbours’ and relatives’ houses and open spaces.

Amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, 1,900 host community members have evacuated to different cyclone shelters in Teknaf and will need to be urgently assisted. Rajapalong, Ratnapalong, Jaliapalong, Palongkhali unions of Ukhiya are still experiencing flash floods, with approximately 10,500 families waterlogged. Disaster risk reduction activities such as reinforcement of drains and shelters are vital now more than ever to lessen landslides and water-logging in both Rohingya camps and host communities.