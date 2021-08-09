Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Monsoon Situation Report #3: Heavy rainfall across Rohingya camps (29 July 2021)

Overall humanitarian context and needs

Relentless monsoon rains and strong winds continue to cause destruction in both the Rohingya camps and host communities. Several community facilities have been damaged, including shelters, food distribution points, health facilities, latrines and water points. Initial reports say more than 12,000 people from the Rohingya community have been affected while an estimated 2,500 shelters have been partially damaged or destroyed. BRAC teams, volunteers and partners are on the ground providing emergency support. Amid rising COVID-19 cases, a strict national lockdown, and continuous downpour, access to camps and adjacent host community’s areas continues to be challenging. More heavy rain is expected in the next few days with the monsoon season stretching over the next few months. According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department in the last 24 hours, 114 mm of rain accumulation has been recorded in Cox's Bazar district.

Approximately 2,300 latrines and 600 tube-wells have been damaged in Teknaf, with significant damages in the poultry and fisheries sectors. Approximately 7,000 people are waterlogged condition with 6 reported dead. Ukhiya upazila is experiencing waterlogging, flash floods and landslides. On average, 30% of Ukhiya and Teknaf were almost inundated in various heights and around 5,000 households were affected by the heavy rainfall and flooding. Estimates of loss due to physical damages add up to BDT 50,000,000 (USD 589,155).

Urgent needs include of dry food, pure drinking water and medicine. Recovery activities needed immediately after water recedes includes reinforcement of local road networks, repair bridges/culvert, shelters/houses, improve surface drainage system including re-excavation of natural canals. In a longer term, more technological and environmental solutions to lessen the risk of landslides and water-logging in both Rohingya camps and host communities need to be considered.