Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Monsoon Situation Report #4: Heavy rainfall across Rohingya camps (1 August 2021)

Overall humanitarian context and needs

Cox’s Bazar recorded 135mm of rainfall accumulation in the last 24 hours. Excessive rainfall further caused extreme flooding and landslides in several parts of the Rohingya camps and the adjacent host community areas in Ukhiya and Teknaf including Cox’s Bazar Sadar upazila and municipalities. Till now 21,606 people from the Rohingya community have been affected and 13,432 displaced from their shelters. Approximately 39,200 people from Teknaf have been affected, with 2,000 people evacuated to cyclone shelters due to flash floods and landslides. In Cox’s Bazar municipality most low-lying areas have been newly flooded and about 1,800 people have been evacuated to cyclone shelters from potential landslides zones. The local administration requested support for food, water and hygiene kits including COVID-19 safety equipment. Other upazilas have started primary loss and damage and need assessment.

Approximately 292 shelters from the camps were damaged within the last 24 hours. Camp 7 was severely affected as 169 shelters were damaged within the last 24 hours. 30 WASH facilities, 5 learning centres, 1 child-friendly space, 1 mental health and psychosocial support centre and 3,497 household vegetable gardens were reported to be partially damaged or destroyed as of the last 24 hours.

BRAC has been active throughout the camps and host community areas with emergency response activities. The general food assistance team has distributed 1,796 packets of hot meals within the camps and 1,684 packets of hot meals for the host community. High energy biscuits were distributed to 720 families in the camps. Today, 89 shelter kits were provided to affected families in the camps. BRAC will continue to provide support throughout the camps and host community areas with specific needs and supporting families to rebuild their shelters where possible.