Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Monsoon Situation Report #5: Heavy rainfall across Rohingya camps (3 August 2021)

Overall humanitarian context and needs

Cox’s Bazar has experienced a severe monsoon weather phenomenon of ‘Probaho 1’ since 26 July. As soon as it came to an end on 1 August, another system formed in the North Bay- ‘Probaho 2’ which has the potential to cause moderate-heavy to heavy rainfall in Cox’s Bazar from 3 August to 8 August. On the very first day of Probaho 2, Cox’s Bazar recorded 99mm of rainfall accumulation in the last 24 hours. Cox’s bazar is still recovering from last week’s intense and deadly weather which has already taken its toll by affecting 46,545 people from the Rohingya camps. As per joint host community damage and need assessment - 59,731 people in Teknaf, 25,800 people in Ramu and 32,941 people in Ukhiya have been affected in the host community. WASH facilities and local road networks have been damaged, including semi-structured and mud houses in most of the affected areas. Support is needed for food, water and hygiene kits including COVID-19 safety equipment, recovery of damaged local infrastructure, cash and non-food items. In the last 24 hours, approximately 41 shelters and two WASH facilities were reported to be partially damaged or destroyed in the camps.

BRAC has been active throughout the camps and host community areas with emergency response activities. In the last 24 hours, 1,372 packets of hot meals were distributed in the camps. 154 affected families of the host community received dry food, and in total 154 tarpaulins were provided to rebuilt their houses. Today, 60 shelter kits were provided to affected families in the camps. As the initial shock has subsided a little, along with providing the emergency response, BRAC team is doing repair and renovation with available resources. 60 latrines, 16 bathing cubicles, 13 deep tube wells,13 shallow tube wells were repaired, 147,240 pieces of aquatabs for water purification and 200 jerry cans for carrying safe drinking water were distributed. BRAC will continue to provide support throughout the camps and host community areas with specific needs and supporting families to rebuild their shelters where possible.