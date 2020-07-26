Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - June 2020

BRAC has been working in Cox’s Bazar for the last 38 years with the host communities of the region and the Rohingya community from previous influxes. BRAC Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) was initiated in August 2017 to provide emergency services to the people affected by the recent influx.

BRAC’s work started with a focus on life-saving interventions. As the situation evolved, we incorporated interventions to support everyone affected by the crisis in both the camps and host communities to enhance skills, build resilience and share knowledge. We are currently serving more than 700,000 people in Cox’s Bazar, with the broadest programming portfolio of all responders.

ACTIVITY UPDATE

Supported by Global Affairs Canada (GAC), BRAC Livelihoods Support and Women Empowerment project distributed 19,784 vegetable seedlings among 1,406 people of the host community in June 2020. They also distributed 34,149 seedlings of four types of vegetables among 2,251 people in June with the hope that the women will be able to grow and later consume and sell the vegetables, contributing to their income opportunities and fulfilling nutritional demand for their families around the year.

Funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), BRAC Health, Nutrition and Population Programme (HNPP) developed a training module on COVID-19 prevention. A training programme based on this module was organised in Teknaf and Ukhiya for health workers and volunteers. A total of 147 personnel participated in the training programme in 15 batches till 30 June.

Under the ‘SDC-BRAC social cohesion fund for Cox’s Bazar district (COVID-19)’, HCMP provided BDT 1,500 to each of the selected 7,047 people from the host community. A total of 316 persons with disabilities were also brought under this support. The emergency aid aims to help low-income families who suffered most due to the pandemic.