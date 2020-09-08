Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - July 2020

ACTIVITY HIGHLIGHTS

BRAC initiated to help the most vulnerable population of Cox’s Bazar and provided cash grants of BDT 1,500 (USD 18) to each of 9,088 low-income families of the host community. Additionally, 117 persons with disabilities (PWDs) received the cash support in July 2020. This cash support aimed to help the families recover the economic damages they went through during the district-wide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The General Food Assistance (GFA) team provided food packages containing 60kg rice and 5kg high energy biscuits to 17,985 households of the host community.

This food assistance covered a total of 82,731 people in the month of July 2020.

The health and nutrition sector continued conducting the training programme on preventive measures of COVID-19 and trained 51 more health workers and volunteers in July 2020. These trained workers will spread life-saving messages to raise awareness among the Rohingya and host communities living in Cox’s Bazar.