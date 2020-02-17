Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - January 2020

BRAC has worked in Cox’s Bazar for the last 37 years with host communities and the Rohingya population from previous influxes. The Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme was initiated to provide emergency services to the most recent influx of people which began on 25 August, 2017.

BRAC’s work began with a focus on life-saving interventions. As the situation evolved, we incorporated interventions to support everyone affected by the crisis, in both camps and host communities, to build skills, resilience and knowledge. We serve more than 700,000 people in the Cox’s Bazar area, with the broadest programming portfolio of any responder.

ACTIVITY UPDATES

On 22 January 2020 BRAC in collaboration with UNHCR inaugurated newly constructed 3 classrooms and one WASH block upgrading furniture, electrification, water supply and drainage facilities of two schools in Ukhiya Upazila. MD Kamal Hossaain, District Commissioner, Cox’s Bazar. Nikaruzzaman Chowdhury, UNO Ukhiya, Subrata Kumar Chakrabarty,Technical Coordinator UNHCR and Head, HCMP Abdus Salam were presented in the ceremony.

HCMP communications team produced a video on host community which is a part livelihood support and women’s empowerment project supported by Global Affairs Canada. It was hsown as featured video in social media group of International development week, Canada. It was also screened, shared and applauded by the ISCG communications networks in Cox’s Bazar.

BRAC HCMP orgnised two days long “Brand Guideline Workshop for Communications Focal Person of HCMP, BRAC” on 25-26 January 2020. This workshop was initiated for the focal persons of the different sector and projects for providing proper knowledge on the brand guideline, storytelling and basic photography. Representatives from UNICEF and UNIHCR communications were also shared their guidelines and working experiences in the workshop.

Memorial Ceremony of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed KCMG was held in Cox’s bazar on 27 January. District Commissioner of Cox’s Bazar attended as the chief guest of the program. Government officials, representaives from civil society, INGO,-NGO networks ,business persons, journalists and BRAC officials were present in the event