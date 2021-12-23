Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - HCMP Communiqué (November 2021)

"Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!"

From 25 November to 10 December 2021, BRAC’s Humanitarian Crisis Management programme led a wide range of initiatives and activities to call for ending violence against women including awareness sessions, joint fairs, different games, henna festivals, and different cultural events engaging both the Rohingya and local community.

Community-based protection and gender-based violence clusters under BRAC’s Humanitarian Crisis Management programme attended a fair in collaboration with Action Aid and UN Women. Where three stalls were arranged by BRAC displaying pithas (traditional snacks such as cakes, achar etc) and handicrafts such as block printed and hand-stitched bed sheets, cushion covers, bags, saris, panjabi, etc.) made by the women from Rohingya community.

Awareness sessions were conducted at the Multi-purpose Women Centre addressing the significance of these days’ observance. The Rohingya community women painted the palms of their hands to show diversity and power to end violence against women.

The community-based protection team extended the celebration of the 16 days of activism in Bhasan Char as well. A discussion session was held with 20 women and 20 men from the Rohingya community. In alignment with this year’s theme, men made self-regulations for preventing any kind of violence toward the women in their community. An art competition was arranged where 70 children participated to draw pictures of a world they would want for themselves. Women as well took part in henna festival where they share their joyful moments with each other.