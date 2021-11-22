Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - HCMP Communiqué (October 2021)

Facilitating Cholera Vaccination in Rohingya Camps

BRAC is coordinating with the Bangladesh Government, WHO, and other health partners to roll out Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) Campaign for the Rohingya community as a pre-emptive measure to alleviate threats of the cholera outbreak. Before the first round of vaccination started, BRAC Community-Based Protection (CBP) started a campaign on 26th September 2021 that continued until 10th October 2021. The CBP team disseminated audio loudspeaker messages and community facilitators conducted sessions at six camps to mobilise targeted communities for OCV awareness. In total, 64 sessions were conducted including 458 participants (156 male and 302 female).

The first round of the vaccination programme was carried out from 10 October to 25 October 2021. A total of 101 Community Health Workers (CHW) from the BRAC HCMP Health and Nutrition sector provided intensive support to carry out the first round of vaccination. BRAC is providing vaccination support to 15,021 households (68,324 persons; Male = 33,279; Female = 35,045) in nine camps.

“We are getting very positive response from the respective community people for getting vaccinated”, said one of the frontline health staff of BRAC HCMP.