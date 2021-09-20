Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - HCMP Communiqué (August 2021)

ACTIVITY HIGHLIGHTS

COVID-19 vaccination in Rohingya camps: BRAC collaborating with the Government of Bangladesh to ensure health equity

BRAC Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP), in collaboration with the Government of Bangladesh’s national vaccination programme, has launched the ‘COVID-19 vaccination campaign for Rohingya community’ in Cox’s Bazar. The first phase of the campaign was conducted on 10 - 23 August 2021, during which, a total of 2,093 people received the COVID-19 vaccine from three BRAC-managed primary health centres. With the conclusion of the first phase, a total of 36,943 people from the Rohingya community were vaccinated across 34 camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf sub-districts. Initially, only people aged 55 years and above were eligible to receive the vaccine.

Mazuma Khatun (92) came to receive her vaccine at BRAC’s primary healthcare centre accompanied by her grandson. Due to her old age, she was brought to the vaccination centre by an ambulance. “It is a great relief for my family. I hope the vaccine will keep my grandmother safe from this deadly virus. I would like to thank BRAC’s staff members for making the process so smooth and comfortable”, says Mazuma’s grandson.

Hasina Akhter Huq, Area Director of BRAC HCMP, said that since they have taken the initiative to support the government’s vaccination campaign, the first phase of the vaccination ended smoothly.

Apart from Cox's Bazar, BRAC is also supporting the national vaccination drive through nine centres in Dhaka and over 3,000 centres in rural areas across Bangladesh.