Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - HCMP Communiqué (July 2021)

ACTIVITY HIGHLIGHTS

Between 26 July and 5 August 2021, a south-west monsoon led to torrential rainfall in Cox's Bazar, causing serious damage to infrastructure and affecting the life and livelihood of the people in the world's largest makeshift camp.

Flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging took a major toll, affecting 46,545 people from the Rohingya camps and 118,472 people from the host community in Ukhiya, Teknaf, Ramu, and Cox’s Bazar Sadar upazilas. A total of 4,541 shelters, 937 water, hygiene and sanitation (WASH) facilities, 105 community facilities, 24 child-friendly spaces, 2 mental health and psychosocial centres, 37 pathways, 74 learning centres, 15,524 vegetable gardens, four warehouses and one health facility were reported to be partially or fully damaged. Families in the camps were forced to abandon their shelters and seek refuge in nearby makeshift and comparatively high, open spaces. Emergency support is needed for food, water and hygiene kits including COVID-19 safety equipment, recovery of damaged local infrastructure, cash and non-food items.

BRAC has been active throughout the camps and the host community areas with emergency response activities, having distributed 1,720 cartons of high energy biscuits, 24,674 hot cooked meals, 1,457 shelter kits, 551,828 aqua-tabs, 4,389 jerry cans, 600 soap bars, 154 tarpaulins and 284 packages of dry food till date. The construction of 483 latrines, 93 bathing cubicles, 153 deep tube wells, 122 shallow tube wells, four fecal sludge management networks, 21 tube well platforms, four communal pits, two tap stands, two water networks and nine handwashing device repair activities have been completed till date. On 14 August, 500 affected families (around 2,500 individuals) from 10 unions of Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas were supported with non-food packages.

BRAC continues to provide support throughout the camps and host community areas to rebuild where possible, repair, and renovate.