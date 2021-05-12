Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - HCMP Communiqué (March 2021)

ACTIVITY HIGHLIGHTS

BRAC signed a partnership agreement with six local NGOs to strengthen humanitarian support for the Rohingya and host communities. The partner organisations, Society for Health Extension and Development (SHED),

Programme for Helpless and Lagged Societies (PHALS), Alliance for Cooperation Aids Bangladesh (AKLAB), Jago Nari Unnayan Sangstha (JNUS), NONGOR, and Help-Cox’s Bazar, will work on local development, enhancing social cohesion, raising awareness for prevention of gender-based violence, protection of children, gender and disability inclusion in Cox’s Bazar. The partners will also implement interventions to improve WASH, healthcare and education facilities.

BRAC set its foot on the remote Bhasan Char where around 15,000 people from the Rohingya community have been relocated from the camps of Teknaf and Ukhiya. An eight-member team from relevant sectors of BRAC HCMP started assessment work in early March 2021. The team conducted recce to open learning centres for children. They visited different clusters for site selection and identified facilitators from the Rohingya community. To initiate agricultural and fisheries activities, discussions were held with potential beneficiaries. The team made progress on working on the WASH facilities and hygiene promotion. Households visits have been made to identify tuberculosis and malaria patients. The team also visited the 20-bed hospital for further investigation. BRAC staff made contact with the camp-in-charge concerned to discuss coordination mechanisms.