Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - HCMP Communiqué (February 2021)

ACTIVITY HIGHLIGHTS

A water supply network was established by BRAC at the Gucchogram of Rajapalong union in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar. This will ensure the continued supply of safe drinking water for 181 low-income families, reaching a total of 911 members. On 9 February 2021, the piped water network was formally inaugurated at the site in the presence of public representatives of local government bodies and other respected people concerned. This water supply system is able to provide 20,000 litres of water every day through 27 tap stands. On behalf of the community, the chairman of Ukhiya upazila apprised BRAC for its continued efforts to minimise people’s sufferings. This initiative will save the beneficiaries from miles of hikes during the dry season for collecting water

The HCMP disaster risk reduction (DRR) team -- in partnership with Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense (BFSCD) -- organised a five-day-long comprehensive training course for volunteers at the community level, especially CPP (Cyclone Preparedness Programme) volunteers, from Ukhiya and Teknaf areas including BFSCD urban volunteers from the nearest local fire service stations of Cox’s Bazar. The training provided hands-on practice and realistic exercises to increase knowledge and capacity of the locals to minimise loss of life, injury, and property loss and damage, and to maximise the use of local resources in conducting search and rescue operations in an emergency, focusing on multi-hazard issues like a cyclone, fire or landslides. Mr Abdul Momen, Assistant Director, Training, BFSCD led the training programme for 24 (14 women and 10 men) participants.

Guided by BRAC, a Rohingya child studying with complete concentration even during the pandemic; in hope for a better tomorrow Photo: Md Said Ramimul Hasan Shaon To fight against the COVD-19 pandemic, the child protection sector continued to disseminate messages among the Rohingya community. 3,300 posters and banners containing safety precautions have been placed across the camps this month.