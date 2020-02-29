Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - February 2020

BRAC has been working in Cox’s Bazar for the last 37 years with the host communities of the region and the Rohingya community from previous influxes. BRAC Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) was initiated in August 2017 to provide emergency services to the people affected by the recent influx.

BRAC’s work started with a focus on life-saving interventions. As the situation evolved, we incorporated interventions to support everyone affected by the crisis in both the camps and host communities to enhance skills, build resilience and share knowledge. We are currently serving more than 700,000 people in Cox’s Bazar, with the broadest programming portfolio of any responder.

ACTIVITY UPDATE