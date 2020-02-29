Bangladesh + 1 more
Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - February 2020
Attachments
BRAC has been working in Cox’s Bazar for the last 37 years with the host communities of the region and the Rohingya community from previous influxes. BRAC Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) was initiated in August 2017 to provide emergency services to the people affected by the recent influx.
BRAC’s work started with a focus on life-saving interventions. As the situation evolved, we incorporated interventions to support everyone affected by the crisis in both the camps and host communities to enhance skills, build resilience and share knowledge. We are currently serving more than 700,000 people in Cox’s Bazar, with the broadest programming portfolio of any responder.
ACTIVITY UPDATE
Honourable Minister, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR), Dr Md Enamur Rahaman, Chairman of MoDMR, AB Tajul Islam, Refugee Relief And Repatriation Commissioner Md Mahbub Alam Talukder, UNHCR, UNICEF representatives and other government officials visited newly the constructed two-storeyed learning centre on 5 February at Camp 4 Ext. The Honourable Minister expressed that BRAC’s learning centres will benefit Rohingya children with educational opportunities through joyful learning.
OneSight and BRAC partnered to provide free vision care to more than 1,800 people from both the host and Rohingya communities in Cox’s Bazar from 10-13 February. 20 specialists from 7 countries provided special services for free.
Nearly 259,000 patients were served through BRAC’s primary healthcare services and health posts under the ‘Comprehensive Integrated Health Services for the Displaced Rohingyas in the Cox’s Bazar’ project.
HCMP agriculture team organised a project inception workshop in Ukhiya under the 3rd phase of WFP’s selfreliance project on 23 February. 74 people including local government officials and representatives of other development organisations participated in the workshop