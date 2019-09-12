12 Sep 2019

Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - August 2019

Report
from BRAC
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.83 MB)

OVERALL SITUATION UPDATE

There are currently 911,566 Rohingya refugees living in Cox’s Bazar, according to the Inter Sector Coordination Group. The host communities of Cox’s Bazar, the district administration and the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC) continue to support them, under the overall leadership of the Bangladesh Government.

Heavy rainfall this monsoon has caused landslides, flash flooding, winds and waterlogging in the camps, which so far has affected 50,840 people, approximately 6,321 of whom have been temporarily displaced. An estimated 1,171 shelters have been destroyed and 9,129 shelters damaged. Despite the heavy damage, sectors have been able to mobilise an appropriate response within reasonable time frames in most cases.

BRAC has worked in Cox’s Bazar for the last 36 years with host communities and the Rohingya population from previous influxes. Now, two years since the mass influx of 2017, we have incorporated interventions to support everyone affected by the crisis, in both camps and host communities, helping them to build skills, resilience and knowledge. We serve more than 500,000 people in the Cox’s Bazar area, with the broadest programming portfolio of any responder, ensuring that both the host and Rohingya communities are able to live with dignity and security, until acceptable repatriation opportunities become possible.

In addition to working on the ground, BRAC has also been providing support to the Government in terms of research and global advocacy. We recently joined the Poverty Alleviation Coalition, which was officially launched on 19 June 2019 in Geneva. The coalition will work towards alleviating poverty of 500,000 refugees and host communities in 35 countries within five years. It will foster self-employment activities for the most vulnerable by shifting them from fragile sources of income to more sustainable income-generating activities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.