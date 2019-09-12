Humanitarian crisis management programme: Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - August 2019

OVERALL SITUATION UPDATE

There are currently 911,566 Rohingya refugees living in Cox’s Bazar, according to the Inter Sector Coordination Group. The host communities of Cox’s Bazar, the district administration and the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC) continue to support them, under the overall leadership of the Bangladesh Government.

Heavy rainfall this monsoon has caused landslides, flash flooding, winds and waterlogging in the camps, which so far has affected 50,840 people, approximately 6,321 of whom have been temporarily displaced. An estimated 1,171 shelters have been destroyed and 9,129 shelters damaged. Despite the heavy damage, sectors have been able to mobilise an appropriate response within reasonable time frames in most cases.

BRAC has worked in Cox’s Bazar for the last 36 years with host communities and the Rohingya population from previous influxes. Now, two years since the mass influx of 2017, we have incorporated interventions to support everyone affected by the crisis, in both camps and host communities, helping them to build skills, resilience and knowledge. We serve more than 500,000 people in the Cox’s Bazar area, with the broadest programming portfolio of any responder, ensuring that both the host and Rohingya communities are able to live with dignity and security, until acceptable repatriation opportunities become possible.

In addition to working on the ground, BRAC has also been providing support to the Government in terms of research and global advocacy. We recently joined the Poverty Alleviation Coalition, which was officially launched on 19 June 2019 in Geneva. The coalition will work towards alleviating poverty of 500,000 refugees and host communities in 35 countries within five years. It will foster self-employment activities for the most vulnerable by shifting them from fragile sources of income to more sustainable income-generating activities.